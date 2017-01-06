Check Out Who Is Attending The 2017 Senior Bowl

With draft season soon approaching, some of the best college seniors in the country will be together later this month for the 2017 Senior Bowl, a week-long showcase before the NFL Draft.
Later this month, the annual Senior Bowl will take place at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala., as front office, coaches and scouts will get a first-hand look at some of the best seniors in the country compete in three days of practices and then a game.
Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan has said before that he likes prospects who have stayed in school, and his two drafts in Washington have reflected that. Brandon Scherff, Preston Smith, Jamison Crowder, Josh Doctson and Matt Ioannidis are among the players the team has selected in the last two years that competed at the collegiate level as a senior.
“It’s very important,” McCloughan said after his first draft with the team. “I learned this when I was young – I was with Mike Holmgren and he says, ‘Go back and do me a study. Look at the quarterbacks that made a commitment to a university and graduated and their success in the league, and do the underclassmen who did not fulfill their commitment to the university.’ And at first I kind of thought, ‘Well, what’s it really matter?’ And he told me, he says, ‘I want guys – they tell you something, they finish it.’ And that’s very important. I’m not saying there hasn’t been underclassmen who didn’t get their degree who aren’t really food football players, and there always will be, but I think when it comes down to getting close to it, I’ll take the guy that committed to something and finished it.”
Below is a list of players who have accepted invites for the 2017 Senior Bowl based on position:
Quarterback:
- C.J. Beathard, Iowa
- Josh Dobb, Tennessee
- Chad Kelley, Ole Miss
- Sefo Liufau, Colorado
- Nathan Peterman, Pittsburgh
- Antonio Pipkin, Tiffin
- Seth Russell, Baylor
- Davis Webb, California
Running Back:
- Corey Clement, Wisconsin
- Matt Dayes, North Carolina State
- Kareem Hunt, Toledo
- Donnel Pumphrey, San Diego State
- Jamaal Williams, BYU
Fullback:
- Sam Rogers, Virginia Tech
- Freddie Stevenson, Florida State
Wide Receiver:
- Amara Darboh, Michigan
- Travin Dural, LSU
- Amba Etta-Tawo, Syracuse
- Zay Jones, East Carolina
- Cooper Kupp, Eastern Washington
- Josh Reynolds, Texas A&M
- Fred Ross, Mississippi State
- Jamari Staples, Louisville
- Ryan Switzer, North Carolina
- Trent Taylor, Louisiana Tech
- Taywan Taylor, Western Kentucky
- Dede Westbrook, Oklahoma
Tight End:
- Evan Engram, Ole Miss
- Gerald Everett, South Alabama
- Cole Hikutini, Louisville
- Jeremy Sprinkle, Arkansas
Tackle:
- Zach Banner, USC
- Adam Bisnowaty, Pittsburgh
- Julien Davenport, Bucknell
- Dion Dawkins, Temple
- Antonio Garcia, Troy
- Conor McDermott, UCLA
Guard:
- Jessamen Dunker, Tennessee State
- Dan Feeney, Indiana
- Danny Isidora, Miami
- Dorian Johnson, Pittsburgh
- Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky
- Jordan Morgan, Kutztown
- Taylor Moton, Western Michigan
- Nico Siragusa, San Diego State
Center:
- Isaac Asiata, Utah
- Kyle Fuller, Baylor
- Tyler Orlosky, West Virginia
- Ethan Pocic, LSU
- Jon Toth, Kentucky
Defensive End:
- Tarrell Basham, Ohio
- Keionta Davis, University of Tennessee Chattanooga
- Daeshon Hall, Texas A&M
- Tanoh Kpassagnon, Villanova
- Carroll Phillips, Illinois
- Dawuane Smoot, Illinois
- Jordan Willis, Kansas State
Defensive Tackle:
- Montravius Adam, Auburn
- Ryan Glasgow Michigan
- Jaleel Johnson, Iowa
- Larry Ogunjobi, Charlotte
- Tanzel Smart, Tulane
- Dalvin Tomlinson, Alabama
Outside Linebacker:
- Ryan Anderson, Alabama
- Vince Biegel, Wisconsin
- Jarrad Davis, Florida
- Takkarist McKinley, UCLA
- Haason Reddick, Temple
Inside Linebacker:
- Duke Riley, LSU
Cornerback:
- Chidobe Awuzie, Colorado
- Rasul Douglas, West Virginia
- Corn Elder, Miami
- Damontae Kazee, San Diego State
- Desmond King, Iowa
- Brendan Langley, Lamar
- Ezra Robinson, Tennessee State
- Cameron Sutton, Tennessee
- Marquez White, Florida
Safety:
- Justin Evans, Texas A&M
- Johnathan Ford, Auburn
- Nate Gerry, Nebraska
- Josh Harvey-Clemons, Louisville
- Rayshawn Jenkins, Miami
- John Johnson, Boston College
- Marcus Maye, Florida
- Obi Melifonwu, Connecticut
Kicker:
- Jake Elliott, Memphis
- Zane Gonzalez, Arizona State
Punter:
- Toby Baker, Arkansas
- Justin Vogel, Miami