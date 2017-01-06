Check Out Who Is Attending The 2017 Senior Bowl

With draft season soon approaching, some of the best college seniors in the country will be together later this month for the 2017 Senior Bowl, a week-long showcase before the NFL Draft.

Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan has said before that he likes prospects who have stayed in school, and his two drafts in Washington have reflected that. Brandon Scherff , Preston Smith , Jamison Crowder , Josh Doctson and Matt Ioannidis are among the players the team has selected in the last two years that competed at the collegiate level as a senior.

“It’s very important,” McCloughan said after his first draft with the team. “I learned this when I was young – I was with Mike Holmgren and he says, ‘Go back and do me a study. Look at the quarterbacks that made a commitment to a university and graduated and their success in the league, and do the underclassmen who did not fulfill their commitment to the university.’ And at first I kind of thought, ‘Well, what’s it really matter?’ And he told me, he says, ‘I want guys – they tell you something, they finish it.’ And that’s very important. I’m not saying there hasn’t been underclassmen who didn’t get their degree who aren’t really food football players, and there always will be, but I think when it comes down to getting close to it, I’ll take the guy that committed to something and finished it.”

Below is a list of players who have accepted invites for the 2017 Senior Bowl based on position:

Quarterback:

C.J. Beathard, Iowa

Josh Dobb, Tennessee

Chad Kelley, Ole Miss

Sefo Liufau, Colorado

Nathan Peterman, Pittsburgh

Antonio Pipkin, Tiffin

Seth Russell, Baylor

Davis Webb, California

Running Back:

Corey Clement, Wisconsin

Matt Dayes, North Carolina State

Kareem Hunt, Toledo

Donnel Pumphrey, San Diego State

Jamaal Williams, BYU

Fullback:

Sam Rogers, Virginia Tech

Freddie Stevenson, Florida State

Wide Receiver:

Amara Darboh, Michigan

Travin Dural, LSU

Amba Etta-Tawo, Syracuse

Zay Jones, East Carolina

Cooper Kupp, Eastern Washington

Josh Reynolds, Texas A&M

Fred Ross, Mississippi State

Jamari Staples, Louisville

Ryan Switzer, North Carolina

Trent Taylor, Louisiana Tech

Taywan Taylor, Western Kentucky

Dede Westbrook, Oklahoma

Tight End:

Evan Engram, Ole Miss

Gerald Everett, South Alabama

Cole Hikutini, Louisville

Jeremy Sprinkle, Arkansas

Tackle:

Zach Banner, USC

Adam Bisnowaty, Pittsburgh

Julien Davenport, Bucknell

Dion Dawkins, Temple

Antonio Garcia, Troy

Conor McDermott, UCLA

Guard:

Jessamen Dunker, Tennessee State

Dan Feeney, Indiana

Danny Isidora, Miami

Dorian Johnson, Pittsburgh

Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky

Jordan Morgan, Kutztown

Taylor Moton, Western Michigan

Nico Siragusa, San Diego State

Center:

Isaac Asiata, Utah

Kyle Fuller, Baylor

Tyler Orlosky, West Virginia

Ethan Pocic, LSU

Jon Toth, Kentucky

Defensive End:

Tarrell Basham, Ohio

Keionta Davis, University of Tennessee Chattanooga

Daeshon Hall, Texas A&M

Tanoh Kpassagnon, Villanova

Carroll Phillips, Illinois

Dawuane Smoot, Illinois

Jordan Willis, Kansas State

Defensive Tackle:

Montravius Adam, Auburn

Ryan Glasgow Michigan

Jaleel Johnson, Iowa

Larry Ogunjobi, Charlotte

Tanzel Smart, Tulane

Dalvin Tomlinson, Alabama

Outside Linebacker:

Ryan Anderson, Alabama

Vince Biegel, Wisconsin

Jarrad Davis, Florida

Takkarist McKinley, UCLA

Haason Reddick, Temple

Inside Linebacker:

Duke Riley, LSU

Cornerback:

Chidobe Awuzie, Colorado

Rasul Douglas, West Virginia

Corn Elder, Miami

Damontae Kazee, San Diego State

Desmond King, Iowa

Brendan Langley, Lamar

Ezra Robinson, Tennessee State

Cameron Sutton, Tennessee

Marquez White, Florida

Safety:

Justin Evans, Texas A&M

Johnathan Ford, Auburn

Nate Gerry, Nebraska

Josh Harvey-Clemons, Louisville

Rayshawn Jenkins, Miami

John Johnson, Boston College

Marcus Maye, Florida

Obi Melifonwu, Connecticut

Kicker:

Jake Elliott, Memphis

Zane Gonzalez, Arizona State

Punter: