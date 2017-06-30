Cheese, please: Japan, EU said near agreement on trade pact

Countering the backlash against free trade by President Donald Trump, Japan and the European Union are rushing to finalize an agreement on easing barriers between their huge economies.

The two sides hope to have a deal before the Group of 20 industrial nations meets next week in Germany. Local reports said a main point of disagreement was Japan’s up to 40 percent tariffs on imported cheese.

Together, the 28-nation EU and Japan form a market of nearly 640 million people and account for about a third of global GDP.

Japan is keen to see the EU reduce its tariffs on vehicles, electrical machinery and other industrial products.

Europe wants freer access for its farm goods, including dairy products like cheese and to see Japan reduce non-tariff measures of its own.