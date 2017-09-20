Chelsea Clinton tweeted she and her mother did not block President Trump after he retweeted a GIF of him hitting Hillary Clinton with a golf ball but wished the commander in chief would concentrate more on the United Nations General Assembly.

Clinton’s tweet on Wednesday read: “The President shared a GIF of him hitting a golf ball at my mother & I didn’t block him (though I did wish he had been focused on the UN).”

The tweet included a link to an article about a woman with stage 4 cancer who said she was blocked by Trump on Twitter Wednesday after she tweeted her criticism of Trump and Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

On Sunday, Trump retweeted a GIF depicting him hitting a golf ball that hit the former Democratic presidential candidate in the back and knocked her down as she boarded a plane.

The tweet shared by Trump read: “Donald Trump’s amazing golf swing #CrookedHillary.” A number of Democratic politicians criticized the president’s tweet including former Vice President Joe Biden and California Rep. Adam Schiff.

“Just had the chance to see President Trump’s golf swing tweet. Enough. This has to stop. Our children are watching,” Biden tweeted.

Speaking on ABC’s “This Week,” Schiff labeled the tweet “distressing.”

“It doesn’t help him in terms of his stature, it doesn’t help in terms of the stature of our whole country,” Schiff said.