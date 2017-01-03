Chelsea fans on trial over Paris train racist incident

Four Chelsea fans charged with racist violence went on trial Tuesday in Paris, almost two years after they allegedly blocked a black man from boarding a Paris metro train.

The incident happened in February 2015 before a Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain.

Video showed Souleymane Sylla being pushed off the train by Chelsea supporters, who were singing “we’re racist, we’re racist and that’s the way we like it.”

Sylla said he expects justice to be done.

“That’s things we used to see in films actually. I used to hear the story of Rosa Parks,” the American civil rights pioneer arrested in 1955 for refusing to give her bus seat to a white passenger. “But I didn’t believe it would happen to me”, Sylla told FranceInfo radio.