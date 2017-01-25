Chelsea Handler continues to mock First Lady Melania Trump despite backlash

The same day Chelsea Handler received backlash for saying Melania Trump “can barely speak English,” the comedian took to Twitter to mock the First Lady yet again.

“Blink if you need help @MELANIATRUMP,” Handler tweeted Tuesday night.

Fans did not take well to Handler’s tirade against Melania Trump and shared their distaste for the “Chelsea” host’s comments about the First Lady.

@chelseahandler why are you being so mean? I thought you were a feminist…you’re not being very supportive — Hannah Walker (@HannahEofficial) January 25, 2017

.@chelseahandler Have you only got the one joke? Mocking one person as ‘they can’t speak English’ mocks all immigrants. Mocks my family. — Duncan Whitehead (@DuncanWhitehead) January 25, 2017

@chelseahandler you know I used to like you but you’ve become annoying and a bully 🖕🏻 get over it already — jojo (@jo_bailee) January 25, 2017

@chelseahandler what was the purpose of this tweet other than to criticize another human for no reason — Reality Beaker (@RealityBeaker) January 25, 2017

@chelseahandler @MELANIATRUMP Continuing to attack the FLOTUS. More proof that those who preach tolerance are the least tolerant of all. — Jennifer Vaughn (@jen32373) January 25, 2017

This is hardly the first time Handler has gone after the First Lady.

Melania Trump agreed to give a speech supporting her husband in Philadelphia this week; it’s either that or back in the crate. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 1, 2016

Trump said Melania will give two or three more speeches… Hopefully an interpreter will be present. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 28, 2016

I’m sure Melania said that too. #debates — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 10, 2016

Handler also defended ex-“Saturday Night Live” writer Katie Rich who tweeted that Barron Trump “will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.” Rich has since been suspended from “SNL.”

“It’s interesting that a writer on SNL is held to a higher standard of language than the man we elected @POTUS @katiemaryrich #stupid,” the 41-year-old tweeted Tuesday.