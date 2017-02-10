Chemistry could make Jeremy Bates very successful with Jets

New quarterbacks coach Jeremy Bates might be a mystery man around the New York Jets but make no mistake about it, chemistry is all about achieving success.

“Who is Jeremy Bates?”, most fans of the New York Jets may wonder right now. It’s true Bates hasn’t coached in the NFL since 2012 and has not been apart of any Super Bowl teams, so the signing may have come out-of-the-blue to what people expected.

However, Bates might just be the smartest choice for the quarterbacks coach position the Jets could have made due to his history with the team and chemistry with certain players and coaches on the team. Bates is known to be aggressive and an intelligent coach and looks to turn the Jets’ chaotic quarterback situation around for good.

Bates might be new to younger Jets’ fans or those unfamiliar with recent history, but this will be Bates’ second stint with the team, his first coming in 2005 under Herm Edwards with quarterbacks Chad Pennington and Vinny Testaverde. Additionally, he is very familiar with new Jets offensive coordinator, John Morton. The two worked together at USC. Bates was the assistant head coach for offense, and quarterbacks coach, in 2009. Morton was at USC from 2007-2010, largely as the receivers coach. Morton was the offensive coordinator in 2009.

More from The Jet Press

One of the most important components of any winning franchise is a mutual respect between coaches and players. And Bates certainly has grasped that factor with Jets’ receiver Brandon Marshall, who he spent time with when he coached for the Chicago Bears just a few years ago. “I think he’s an excellent coach from my experience with him,” Marshall told NJ Advance Media on Tuesday in an article written by Darryl Slater before Bates was officially hired.

“I love him to death. He knows the game. He knows football. He doesn’t just know Xs and Os. He knows football.” That says a lot for Marshall to say this, because he certainly has had issues with players and coaches in the past, including Jay Cutler, who was Bates’ quarterback in Chicago.

It remains to be seen who the quarterback will be throwing the football for Bates, but he will certainly be taking on the daunting task of helping the young quarterbacks Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg to mature and improve in this league. The Jets are pretty much guaranteed to either draft another quarterback or sign a veteran quarterback to take over the job. One name that has been mentioned recently is Matt Barkley, who Bates and Morton both coached at USC. He had an exceptional college career but minimal opportunities and success in the NFL.

The Jets’ coaching staff almost completely disintegrated this offseason after an atrocious 5-11 season. Offensive coordinator Chan Gailey retired, and coach Todd Bowles parted ways with defensive line coach Pepper Johnson, running backs coach Marcel Shipp, outside linebackers coach Mark Collins, quarterbacks coach Kevin Patullo and defensive backs Joe Danna, per newyork.cbslocal.com.

MUST READ: What to expect from Nick Mangold in 2017

While bringing in a coach who has been out of the league for more than four years is a tremendous risk, Bates definitely has the experience and ability to help get this Jets’ quarterback situation back on track. The chemistry he has had so far in the past will make for an easy transition and hopefully, better play from the most important position on the team.

This article originally appeared on