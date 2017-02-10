Chesepeak Bay Bridge Crash Kills Truck Driver

A truck driver is dead after his tractor trailer drove off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and into the Chesapeake Bay. 47-year-old Joseph Chen seemingly battled winds in excess of 40 miles per hour before driving off the bridge around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. The driver was seen after the crash, standing on the truck’s roof, but, by the time Navy helicopters reached him, he was floating in the water and unresponsive. Chen died on the way to the hospital. An investigation is being done to determine if high winds were the only cause of the crash.