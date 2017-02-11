Chicago Bears 2017 NFL Mock Draft: Defensive Overdrive

The Chicago Bears are poised to have a great off-season if they play their cards right, and the NFL draft must be the frosting on that cake.

There is no shortage of different ways it might go for this team when they go on the clock. Most believe it will be a defensive player at #3. A Jonathan Allen, Solomon Thomas or Malik Hooker. Others cling to the belief it must be a quarterback. This is finally their chance to get a choice of options they normally don’t. Then there is the most exotic option: trading back. Not impossible, just difficult to accomplish. Here’s a look on how creative they could get.

Jets get #3 pick Bears get #6 pick and DE Sheldon Richardson

Browns get #6 pick Bears get #12 pick, 3rd in 2017, and CB Joe Haden

1st Round (via CLE)

1 Patrick Mahomes QB, Texas Tech The Chicago Bears were in a somewhat awkward position at #3, so GM Ryan Pace decides to trade down a bit. Both the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns wanted to move up, but naturally didn’t want to give up many picks. Thankfully there were solutions to the problem. The Jets are rumored to be considering a trade of top defensive end Sheldon Richardson before his contract expires. Joe Haden on the other hand was shopped this past season by Cleveland. Each of those veterans could be a huge help on the Bears roster. A front of Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman and Richardson sounds awfully nice. Haden would provide badly needed credibility in the secondary. Now sitting at #12, the Bears could be justified taking one of the top quarterbacks on the board. Patrick Mahomes is surrounded by concerns with his raw fundamentals and lack of experience in a pro-style offense. However, scouts are beginning to agree he might be the most gifted passer in the class. Big, mobile and craft with a strong arm to attack down the field. What really stands out is his accuracy, which is often pinpoint even when throwing from awkward angles.

[embedded content]

2nd Round

2 Evan Engram TE, Ole Miss There is a realistic chance that the Bears could lose Alshon Jeffery to free agency this coming March, So Pace must be prepared to enact a contingency plan for stockpiling more weapons on offense. Adding a playmaker at tight end would be a gigantic help. Losing Zach Miller last season illustrated how important that position is in the Dowell Loggains offense. It creates so many more opportunities for others while stressing a defense down the middle. Evan Engram is exciting scouts all over. Despite being undersized for the position at 6’3″, his speed and athleticism combined with a pair of big hands make him a matchup nightmare for linebackers and safeties. He plays the position like a receiver, gets off the line fast and running solid routes to create separation. That doesn’t mean he can’t make the tough catches either though. He’s also a threat in the red zone too.

[embedded content]

3rd Round

3 Isaiah Ford WR, Virginia Tech Adding a tight end is nice but the Bears will still need more help at wide receiver. Even if Jeffery stays. Kevin White remains an unknown quantity due to his injury problems. Cameron Meredith is intriguing but far from a sure thing just yet. Josh Bellamy drops way too many footballs. Beyond them there isn’t much to get excited about. The job of every team when bringing in a new quarterback is to provide as many weapons as possible. Teams often get so caught up in the measurable things of size and timed speeds that they don’t recognize what often makes a really good receiver. It’s the ones who get open all the time, regardless of competition. Isaiah Ford showed at Virginia Tech he’s that kind of wide receiver. Not only is he a decent 6’2″ in size but he runs solid route and accents it with considerable deep speed. If he adds more strength to his lanky frame, he’ll be even more dangerous.

[embedded content]

3rd Round (via CLE)

4 Eddie Jackson S, Alabama For the longest time the Bears have had all sorts of headaches trying to fill the safety position. Not since Chris Harris did they have somebody serviceable on the back end and not since Mike Brown did they have anybody with star power. Since then its been a parade of nobodies, walking wounded and what-ifs. This defense badly needs somebody on the back end who can make things happen. A ball hawk who understands how to attack footballs in the air. That is precisely what Eddie Jackson did best for Alabama the past two seasons. Between 2015 and 2016 he had seven interceptions for the Crimson Tide and returned three of them for touchdowns. He’d likely be in the 1st round conversation right now if he hadn’t broken his leg last year. That will likely sag his stock a bit. Nevertheless if he’s fully recovered the Bears could be getting a steal in the 3rd round.

[embedded content]

4th Round

5 Carl Lawson OLB, Auburn There is no crime against adding as many pass rushers as humanly possible for an NFL team. On the surface the Bears look in good shape. When healthy the trio of Leonard Floyd, Willie Young and Pernell McPhee showed they could really dictate the flow of a game with their ability to harass the quarterback. Still, there are plenty of question marks around those three due to either injury or age concerns. Carl Lawson has an injury history of his own at Auburn, but he has the kind of unique pass rush talent that make it worth the risk in the 4th round. In his first full season for the Tiger in 2016 he was a headache for blockers, notching 9.5 sacks and collecting 14 tackles for loss. His quickness off the snap, natural leverage and advanced use of the hands are big reasons why he could be a serious factor on the pro level.

[embedded content]

4th Round (via BUF)

6 Javarius Leamon OT, South Carolina State It would be unwise for the Bears to leave this draft without adding at least some help to their offensive line, even if it’s in just a depth capacity. This isn’t the best year for finding upgrades at the tackle position, but there are some definite projects that could pan out huge if cultivated properly. After all, nobody believes for a second that Charles Leno and Bobby Massie are the long-term answers at that position. Javarius Leamon is becoming a favorite in the scouting community. He plays for smaller South Carolina State but has shown the kind of athleticism and movement skills NFL tackles are required to have. He shows an ability to anchor against bull rushes and can mirror speed on the edge. His body though isn’t ready. Lot of soft areas that will need strengthening before he’s ready for guys like Clay Matthews, Ezekiel Ansah and Everson Griffen.

5th Round

7 Corn Elder CB, Miami Fl. Adding Haden was a nice touch but the Bears must continue to bring in more young cornerback talent. Corn Elder will get lost in the shuffle because he’s only 5’10” but he might be one of the most physical corners in the draft. Superb at reading screens or running plays and blowing them up in the backfield. He’s also pesky in coverage, never giving opponents much breathing space and showing great awareness at all times.

7th Round

8 Cameron Johnston P, Ohio State Pat O’Donnell was another Phil Emery pick billed as the future of the franchise who proved to be mediocre at football. He’s done very little to show he deserves to remain the starter on this team. Cameron Johnston was a steady, dependable punter at one of the best programs in the country of Ohio State. He averaged just over 46 yards per punt in 2016, demonstrating a strong leg and directional skill. The best part is he’s a native of Australia, so it would be something unique to see him drafted.

More from NFL Mocks

This article originally appeared on