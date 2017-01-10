Chicago Bears: 5 Quick 2017 Mock Draft Scenarios

Mock drafts by their nature and simple tools of speculation. So why not use more of a blanket technique for the Chicago Bears this time?

This article will cover five different draft scenario for the Bears, each one taking a different approach to the process and also the needs of the team. The scenario will be briefly explained and then the top three picks of each draft projected. When it’s all said done there will be only one question left to answer. Which one is the best for this team come April?

The Likely Scenario

This is the one series of picks that is the likeliest to happen. Part of it is because quality of talents available and also serving key needs without overreaching. A best player available based on a list of needs sort of approach. Ryan Pace knows he can’t afford to get these picks wrong, so he has to balance risk with likelihood of success.

1 Jonatha Allen DE, Alabama The past two years Pace has gone with two outstanding athletic players in Kevin White and Leonard Floyd. While not busts yet, both are proving to be injury problems. Maybe it’s time to flip the script. This time the Bears go with somebody who is just a rock solid football player. Maybe not the best athlete, but Jonathan Allen is a man who can bully other grown men. He’s a load of power at 6’3″, 290 lbs who can blow up running plays and has quietly produced over 20 sacks in his past two seasons.

2 Patrick Mahomes QB, Texas Tech Odds are the Bears aren’t going to find a quarterback who can start right away for them in this draft. It might be better if they just targeted one with huge upside who can ride the bench for a year learning behind a veteran like Hoyer or maybe a Tony Romo. Texas Tech star Patrick Mahomes led the nation in passing, had 12 rushing touchdowns and may be the best improvisational player in the country. If he can learn to play like a pro, he’ll be a perennial Pro Bowler.

3 Jordan Leggett TE, Clemson It wasn’t the Watson-to-Williams connection that setup the winning score for Clemson in the national championship. It was the outstanding grab by tight end Jordan Leggett, who showcased his value in the passing game all year, making an array of huge plays that got the Tigers some of their most critical wins against Louisville and Florida State. He’s big, athletic and run good routes to get open. Chicago would love him from the moment he stepped on the field.

The Upside Scenario

Sometimes a GM believes if he’s going to pull his team out of the cellar, he has to take a gigantic home run swing in the draft at some point. Going after solid players who have enormous ceilings in hopes the coaching staff can smooth out the rough edges.

1 Malik Hooker FS, Ohio State An elite safety has become the forlorne dream of many fans in Chicago. This defense hasn’t seen one close to that level since the days of Mike Brown. It’s little wonder there is so much interest in somebody like Malik Hooker. He’s drawn comparisons to Ed Reed. Not surprising given he just finished with seven interceptions and three defensive touchdowns in 2016. His mix of size, range and ball skills are everything this team doesn’t have. It’s a no brainer from a logic standpoint.

2 Josh Allen QB, Wyoming The Jay Cutler comparisons aren’t going to excite a lot of people about Josh Allen, but the truth is he’s not Cutler. Though they share a similar body type, athleticism and elite arm strength the fact is Allen is his own person. His personality may end up being a bit more what the Bears were hoping for when they traded for Cutler back in 2009. Key to that is whether they’re willing to be patient. Allen is so talented but very raw. He needs time to learn what it really means to play quarterback.

3 Cameron Sutton CB, Tennessee The amount of turnover at cornerback was beyond frustrating for the Bears. Injuries combined with erratic play led to a lot of inconsistency at the position. Some weeks were great and others were not. They still need to find somebody who can survive on the outside in man coverage without a constant need for help. Cameron Sutton can be that type of player. A physical brute who tackles hard and plays with agility and speed. Is he healthy will be the question.

The Offensive Scenario

Sure the defense not having an adequate secondary was a big problem but in truth scoring just 17 points per game makes it difficult to win in the NFL. The Bears need to improve their offensive firepower. Two positions in particular stick out above the rest.

1 Mitch Trubisky QB, North Carolina The Bears don’t have an answer at the quarterback position. All they have are three guys in Jay Cutler, Brian Hoyer and Matt Barkley who took turns proving they aren’t good enough to get this team where it needs to go. Mitch Trubisky is the most complete prospect of the top quarterbacks in this draft. He’s big, strong, plays the position with sharp understanding, throws accurately and does a solid job of protecting the football.

2 David Njoku TE, Miami Fl. Who does Chicago have at tight end that defenses stop and say, “We need to make sure this guy doesn’t beat us.” Nobody. Zach Miller was the closest but he is injury-prone and turns 32 this year. It’s time for a renewed investment at that position. David Njoku is just the ticket. This big kid out of Miami is a two-way threat. Strong enough to block but also an athlete with speed. He understands how to get open and even better can make plays after the catch.

3 Kai Nacua S, BYU Safety is in such a state where the Bears would be crazy to not use at least one of their top three picks at that position. Somebody with ball skills would do so much to help them on the back end. Kai Nacua doesn’t get the same press as a Hooker, Adams or Peppers because he plays at BYU. Nevertheless he’s developed quite the ballhawk reputation. At 6’2″, 215 lbs he has corralled 12 interceptions in his past two seasons for the Cougars.

The Winner Scenario

It may seem overly simple, but there is a certain logic to it. Maybe the solution to solving the Bears’ losing issues is to start drafting players who are not only productive but accustomed to winning. It worked with Tampa Bay who drafted John Lynch (Stanford), Warren Sapp (Miami) and Derrick Brooks (Florida State) to form the core that led them to a championship in 2002.

1 Deshaun Watson QB, Clemson There is every reason to think the Bears might consider taking Deshaun Watson at #3. For starters he’s a highly productive player who lost just two games in the past two years and beat an undefeated Alabama team for a national championship. People swear by his intelligence and intangibles as a leader. Combine that with a decent arm and elite athleticism and it could definitely make for an NFL starter. To say nothing of the fact Chicago will get a good look at him in the Senior Bowl.

2 Carlos Watkins DT, Clemson Another member of that loaded Clemson roster. Carlos Watkins often gets lost in the shuffle and that’s a shame. The defensive tackle has really come into his own. he notched 8.5 sacks in 2016 and was an active run defender as well. Given the questionable health status of Eddie Goldman after two injury-plagued seasons, adding Watkins to beef up their front is not a bad decision at all. If Goldman comes around? All the better.

More from NFL Mocks

3 Eddie Jackson S, Alabama If the Bears are willing to take a risk, waiting until the 3rd round to grab Eddie Jackson could be the steal of the draft. He was slated to become one of the best in the country this year before an untimely broken leg ended his year. He was the Defensive Player of the Game in the national championship a year ago when Alabama beat Clemson and has seven interceptions with three touchdowns over the past two seasons.

The Experienced Scenario

This is a methodology where the Bears decide to target players who have plenty of games under their belt by the time they reach the NFL. They’re well-versed at the positions they play and shouldn’t take long before they start finding their way onto the field.

1 Derek Barnett DE, Tennessee This is a pass rusher who could start Day 1 without any problem at all. Derek Barnett has terrorized quarterbacks in the SEC for three years, piling up 33 sacks. That ties him with the 10th most in NCAA history with none other than Von Miller. He’s strong, has violent hands and excellent snap anticipation to get the edge. Given the injury concerns with the current array of Bears pass rushers, adding him would be welcome insurance.

2 Marcus Williams S, Utah Players don’t come much more well-coached in college football than Utah prospects. It’s more a question of whether they have talent. That shouldn’t be a problem for Marcus Williams. The 6’1″ safety has quietly shown his chop as a deep coverage expert with 10 interceptions over the past two years. His speed on the field sticks out right away. That range and instinct is something the Bears sorely need for their beleaguered secondary.

3 Brad Kaaya QB, Miami Fl. Before the college season ended word leaked out the Bears were showing heavy interest in Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya. Some are still wary of him. They feel he’s a little too skinny, struggles to handle pressure and can be erratic with his accuracy at times. Still he might be the most pro-ready QB in this draft class and has shown an ability to pick defenses apart when he’s protected and in rhythm. Certainly worth a calculated gamble in the 3rd round.

This article originally appeared on