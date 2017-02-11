Chicago Blackhawks Morning Links- 4 Straight Wins

Good morning Chicago Blackhawks fans! The Chicago Blackhawks extended their winning streak last night by finally defeating the Winnipeg Jets for the first time this season.

The Chicago Blackhawks marched into the MTS Centre in Winnipeg on Friday night, and they skated away with a 5-2 victory to extend their winning streak.

The 2nd line came to play with Artemi Panarin scoring once and picking up a couple of assists, and Patrick Kane and Artem Anisimov picking up a goal and an assist each. It was nice to see the top scoring line for the Chicago Blackhawks clicking on the road.

The player that stood out for most of the night was Nick Schmaltz who ended up picking up an assist on the Duncan Keith goal that gave the Blackhawks a 3-1 lead at the time. Schmaltz seems to be coming into his own after a slow start to the season. I’m sure it doesn’t hurt playing along side Jonathan Toews on most shifts. The thing most fans were talking about most about Schmaltz was his vision which was evident on his powerplay shifts.

The Hawks have one more game tonight before they get their week long vacation. They travel to Edmonton and play in a city that traditionally hasn’t favored them very well, but as of late they have won their fare share of games.

It will be nice to go out on their hiatus with one more win, but sometimes in the past this is the trap game on their schedule

Here are some Chicago Blackhawks morning links to kick off your weekend.

See and hear what Patrick Kane had to say after the Blackhawks 5-2 win in Winnipeg of Friday night (Blackhawks)

The Chicago Blackhawks stayed hot which ended with their 4th Straight win (CSN)

The United Center is getting it’s own L Station (Second City)

So what is the real problem with replay in the NHL (The Committed Indian)

Patrick Kane sets a Chicago Blackhawks benchmark when he scored his 269th career goal on Friday night (Committed Indians)

The Buffalo Sabres GM is not actively shopping Evander Kane (Pro Hockey Talk)

Mike Llitch purchase of the Detroit Red Wings paved the way to a return to greatness in Motown (Puck Daddy)

More from Blackhawk Up

This article originally appeared on