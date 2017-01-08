Chicago Blackhawks Morning Links- Back To Business

Good morning Chicago Blackhawks fans! The Chicago Blackhawks are back in business tonight as the Chicago Blackhawks host the Nashville Predators at the United Center.

I’m like any other fan that likes looking at the schedule and seeing the Chicago Blackhawks are playing tonight, and tonight is one of those nights and as Pat Foley says one of those great 6pm start times.

One thing that always seems crazy to me around this time of the year is that the Chicago Blackhawks have always played more games than everyone else in the division. When the calendar rolls around to January the division always has Games in Hand over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Going into Sunday, the Chicago Blackhawks have already played 42 games with only the Winnipeg Jets and Vancouver Canucks having played the same amount, which means the rest of the Western Conference has Games in Hand over the Blackhawks.

I know that schedule writing has to be difficult especially when teams like the Blackhawks that share the building with another pro franchise like the Chicago Bulls, but I don’t understand why every season the Hawks seemingly play more games than everyone else during the first half of the season. Granted, I know it’s a wash which means they play fewer during the 2nd half which also means more rest heading towards the playoffs.

The good news is that the Blackhawks are still sitting atop the Central Division on a 2 game winning streak with the Predators here tonight. Can we make that streak a 3 game winning streak?

Here are some Chicago Blackhawks morning links to start your Sunday morning!

