Good morning Chicago Blackhawks fans! Ryan Hartman had one interesting hat trick on Sunday night, but no matter how you slice it the Hawks won 5-2 for their third straight victory.

Ryan Hartman became the youngest Blackhawks to record a hat trick since Jonathan Toews had one in Game #4 of the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Ryan Hartman (22 y, 110 d): youngest #Blackhawks player with a hat trick since Jonathan Toews (22 y, 8 d) in Game 4 vs Canucks 5/7/2010 — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) January 9, 2017

Hartman’s first goal of the hat trick gave the Chicago Blackhawks a 3-2 lead, and it went to a video review because there was no way to figure out what happened. In the end the goal was a good goal and the Hawks never trailed again.

no idea what happened on this goal pic.twitter.com/Pb7lhdP9dp — GIF Grand Maester (@myregularface) January 9, 2017

So Hartman’s first goal was one that no one could figure out, and then his last two goals were both empty net goals.

Hartman caps off 1st career hat trick pic.twitter.com/9k2QKjYop4 — GIF Grand Maester (@myregularface) January 9, 2017

The thing is years from now no one will remember that Hartman had two empty netters in his hat trick, it will just say Hartman’s first hat trick came on January 9, 2017! Hartman scoring is just what the doctor ordered in the secondary scoring department.

So, it’s a three game winning streak for the Hawks, and here are some Chicago Blackhawks morning links to kick off your work week!

