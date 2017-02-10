Chicago Blackhawks Morning Links- Jets Departure

Good morning Chicago Blackhawks fans! The Chicago Blackhawks won an exciting overtime game against the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night, now the question is can they break their losing streak against the Winnipeg Jets tonight.

I must say after reports floated around that the Chicago Blackhawks local viewership had been down 20% this season, I thought who could blame them, the product just hasn’t been to the normal Chicago Blackhawks standards this season.

By that I mean, they have won a bunch of games again this season, but Patrick Kane hasn’t dominated many games and the action on the ice hasn’t been too exciting.

Well, Wednesday night went against that grain with what was a very exciting up and down momentum swinging kind of game with some serious head scratching referee decisions. In the end the Blackhawks won a big Central Division showdown against the Wild in their rink.

Tonight, the Hawks face a team that is hovering right around the .500 line, but they have the Hawks number this year holding a 4-0 record. The Jets usually are an easy 2 points on the schedule for the Hawks every year, but his season they have tormented them each and every game.

Now that the Hawks are on a modest three game winning streak, and building up some momentum, will they be able to secure the first two points of the season against the Jets, and put a little more pressure on the Minnesota Wild to keep on winning?

Here are some Chicago Blackhawks morning links to start your Friday morning!

What did Joel Quenneville have to say about the condensed schedule and other thoughts after practice on Thursday? (Blackhawks)

Looking back at Martin Havlat, who helped the Hawks move from the dark ages to the golden era (Second City)

Jonathan Toews finding chemistry with Nick Schmaltz and Richard Panik (Committed Indians)

The kid line is bringing points and energy to the Chicago Blackhawks just when they need it (CSN)

The Boston Bruins kick off the Bruce Cassidy era with a victory (ESPN)

Why the signing of Mike Ribeiro should have never happened in Nashville (On The Forecheck)

Why it will be difficult of the Colorado Avalanche to make a deal at the deadline (Mile High Sticking)

If the NHL can’t get an obvious call right, it’s time to scrap the coaches challenge (Puck Daddy)

