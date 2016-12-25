Chicago Blackhawks Morning Links- Merry Christmas

Good morning Chicago Blackhawks fans and Merry Christmas! The Chicago Blackhawks are in the middle of their winter break and so the news is pretty slim right now.

This past week wasn’t the best of times for the Chicago Blackhawks with them losing twice on home ice and only picking up one point in two games.

The offense really struggled against a team in the Colorado Avalanche that is one of the worst in the NHL. Of course the Hawks were missing two of their top goal scorers in Artem Anisimov and Marian Hossa, and for the first time in a while the kids weren’t able to pick up the slack.

It was interesting that Coach Joel Quenneville has kind of soured on Tyler Motte with him replacing him with Tanner Kero late in the game on the top 6 while demoting Motte to the bottom.

Nick Schmaltz and Motte both have been players that may have needed some more seasoning in Rockford but have plenty of potential to be excited about in the near future.

The Chicago Blackhawks will be back on the ice on Tuesday when they face-off against the Winnipeg Jets whom they haven’t played very well this season so maybe after some rest the Blackhawks will be able to get back to their winning ways this week!

Here are some Merry Christmas Blackhawks morning links to start your Holiday!

