Chicago Blackhawks Morning Links- Moving Parts

Good morning Chicago Blackhawks fans! The Chicago Blackhawks made a couple of roster moves after losing another Winter Classic.

The Chicago Blackhawks lost another Winter Classic game, but General Manager Stan Bowman and Coach Joel Quenneville didn’t seem to take the loss to lightly, instead they decided to shake up the roster with some moves on Tuesday.

First they decided to send Tyler Motte to Rockford which after watching him the past week or so seemed liked the right thing to do. I know some people have commented that the Hawks should have just waived Jordin Tootoo which makes some sense, but Coach Q always needs a veteran forward around.

To be honest, Motte plays a solid defensive game, but his offensive game has disappeared since he came back from injury, so getting his scoring legs underneath him isn’t a total bad thing by getting sent to Rockford.

The interesting move of the day was the Hawks recalling Spencer Abbott. I really wasn’t expecting his name get called which in my eyes means that Marian Hossa won’t be back for a few games. Hopefully I’m just reading too much into a roster move. The Hawks now have some real winnable games on the schedule on home ice, so finding their offense and winning ways right now would be a pretty good thing.

The Hawks have an extra day off before they faceoff against the Buffalo Sabres tomorrow so hopefully the extra practice pays off!

Here are some Chicago Blackhawks morning links to kick off your Wednesday morning!

