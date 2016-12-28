Chicago Blackhawks Morning Links- Power Outage

Good morning Chicago Blackhawks morning links! The Chicago Blackhawks should be an offensive juggernaut, but lately they have been struggling to get anything going offensively.

The Chicago Blackhawks have had three home games in the past week, and to say that the offense is struggling is an understatement.

It’s not that they aren’t getting a lot of opportunities and some bounces aren’t going their way right now while it seemed like every bounce is going the oppositions way.

The Chicago Blackhawks had 2 on 1’s and 3 on 1’s but passes didn’t click and saves were made, so it’s not like it’s time to panic or anything, but it does seem like when it rains it pours goals while sometimes it’s just a drought of goals. I prefer 5-4 games then watching the Hawks score 1 goal or no goals during the regular season.

The Winnipeg Jets are an interesting team. They are dominating their play in the Central Division while getting destroyed by the rest of the NHL. I’m not sure what that says about the division with the Hawks barely sitting on top with the Minnesota Wild on a 10 game winning streak right now and just one little point behind the Hawks.

The Winter Classic is less than a week away, and hopefully the Hawks play better than they did outdoors last year, but that’s another story for another day.

Here are some Chicago Blackhawks morning links to start your Wednesday morning!

