Chicago Blackhawks Morning Links- Well That Was Fun

Good morning Chicago Blackhawks fans! If you were able to stay up late on a Saturday night, you were able to watch one of the best Hawks games of the season as they defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5-1.

The Chicago Blackhawks in this era have been notorious for playing a real stinker of a game before a long break, whether it be the Olympic breaks or just a long stretch of days of during the season like the All-Star break.

So when this week off was looming after last night’s game against the Edmonton Oilers, I thought this could be one of those trap games where the Hawks just go through the motions before heading home for a week off. The first goal of the game sure made it feel like it was going to be one of those games as Connor McDavid stole the puck which set up a goal and gave the Oilers a quick 1-0 lead.

The best part of the night was that was all the Oilers could do on home ice, and the Chicago Blackhawks would score 5 unanswered goals to take the game with Scott Darling making some huge saves in the first period to hold down the fort until the offense showed up.

Patrick Kane picked up another 3 points, but it’s the line with Richard Panik, Nick Schmaltz, and Jonathan Toews that has me excited. They are starting to show some real chemistry on the ice, and they are putting points on the board as well which in turn opens the ice up for Kane and company.

I grew up watching hockey in the 1980’s so when the Blackhawks score 5 goals in back to back games it really gets me excited, and this week of wins does have me thinking they have potential to go deep in the playoffs this year.

Here are your Chicago Blackhawks morning links to start your Sunday morning!

