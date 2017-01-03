Chicago Blackhawks Recall Forward Spencer Abbott

The Chicago Blackhawks made their second move of the day, calling up a forward from Rockford this time

The Chicago Blackhawks have filled Tyler Motte‘s roster spot. The team has recalled Spencer Abbott from the Rockford IceHogs.

Abbott is currently tied for the ’Hogs lead in points with 21 points. Abbott is tied with former first-round pick Mark McNeill for the points lead. The Blackhawks appear finally ready to see what Abbott is like at the NHL level.

This is Abbott’s second stint with the Blackhawks organization. He originally came up with Toronto after playing four years at the University of Maine. He was named the 2011-12 Athletic Republic Player of the Year.

At The University of Maine, Abbott racked up 54 goals and 92 points in 154 NCAA games. He earned first-team Hockey All-Stars honors.

After going undrafted, he went to the AHL camp of the Toronto Marlies. He spent four seasons with the Marlies. He recorded 148 points with the Marlies. His four years in the AHL earned him one NHL game with the Maple Leafs.

Abbott’s first stint with the Blackhawks organization took place in 2014-15. He spent 19 games in Rockford, scoring 12 goals and recording 9 assists for 21 points.

After that season, Abbott took his talents to the SweHL, playing for Frolunda HC. In 42 games, he scored 14 goals and notched 21 assists.

Abbott re-signed with the Blackhawks organization for a chance to play in the NHL, which he will now get.

Scouting report

The scouting report on Abbott: He is an offensive winger with both scoring and playmaking ability. He owns a good shot and can man the powerplay. He also reads plays well and has good vision.

His major downside is his lack of size, and he could be pushed off the puck by big defenders.

Abbott is the second IceHog to be recently recalled by the Blackhawks. Tanner Kero was the first on December 22nd, and before that time only goaltender Lars Johannson was recalled out of necessity.

It seems the time of letting the young players develop at the NHL level is over. The Blackhawks are in a slump, losing 5 of their last 6 games, and need to get more out of their offense. That is why Abbott has been recalled.

The Blackhawks also should get a big boost from the return of Marian Hossa. Rumor has it that Hossa will return to the Blackhawks this Thursday when they take on the Buffalo Sabres.

