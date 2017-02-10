Chicago Blackhawks Vs Winnipeg Jets Live Streaming, Predictions, And More

Chicago Blackhawks take on the Winnipeg Jets tonight north of the border tonight, and they will be looking for their first win of the season against the Central Divisional rival.

The Chicago Blackhawks travel to Jonathan Toews hometown tonight, and it’s Toews who is starting to play like his old self.

Toews scored the game winning goal on Wednesday night in overtime, and with his linemates Richard Panik and Nick Schmaltz scoring goals also picked up a couple assists. The Hawks are always a better team when Toews is playing at a high level which he seems to be closing in on after an extremely slow start to the season.

The Hawks have won three straight games and are looking to build a nice winning streak in the dog days of winter. The Hawks haven’t held to their normal winning cycles this season so there is no reason for them not to put together a lot of points in February when they normally struggle.

One reason to be excited about the Hawks is that the kids are starting to really hit their stride and find their games instead of just logging minutes. This kind of production will only help them in April and May and open up the ice for Patrick Kane and Artemi Panarin.

That being said, the Chicago Blackhawks still need to find a way to pick up a win against the Winnipeg Jets that has had their number all season long. Will tonight be the night they finally break through?

Here are the listings for tonight’s contest from MTS Centre

Game Time– 7pm

TV Listings– CSN Chicago

Radio Listings– WGN Radio

Live Streaming– CSN Live

Radio Live Streaming– WGN Radio App

On to the predictions part of the program, the predictions for the Wild game were close. We predicted a one goal victory with Ryan Hartman and Erik Haula scoring goals, but enough of Wednesday and on to tonight.

Final Score Prediction

The Chicago Blackhawks finally defeat the Winnipeg Jets with the offense cranking it up with a 4-2 victory. Patrick Kane and Artemi Panarin dominate the game with both of them picking up 3 points in the victory.

Three Stars Prediction

#3 Star- Patrik Laine-1 goal

#2 Star- Jonathan Toews– 2 assists

#1 Star- Patrick Kane-2 goals 1 assist

What are your predictions for tonight’s contest?

