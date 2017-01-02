Chicago Bulls Blurbs: What Can/Will the Bulls Do Moving Forward?

Starting in 2017, the team here at Pippen Ain’t Easy want to not only bring you quality writing from our staff, but from around the basketball community. Having said that, here’s the first edition of Chicago Bulls Blurbs.

I don’t speak for myself when I say that it’s incredibly appreciated that those who visit this site and read our work here at PAE about the Chicago Bulls. I, along with everyone else who puts in the work to post stuff here, would like to thank anyone and everyone who reads our work.

With that being said, we’d like to give back to you — the readers — and to our colleagues across the interwebs.

We’re not the only folks to critique and praise the Bulls in the basketball writing community, so with the turn of the new year, we wanted to include a new feature here at PAE that revolves around us, but around our friends as well.

Hopefully, with each passing day, we’ll have strong content from not only us, but from others around the internet about the Bulls, the NBA as a whole, draft prospects, rumors, injury notes, etc.

For the first edition of Chicago Bulls Blurbs, we’ll link and include our own thoughts about the Rajon Rondo situation, thoughts and notes from others, and much more.

No one covers the Chicago Bulls better than K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune. If you want a true sense of things around the Bulls, nobody’s better to read than Johnson is. His piece on the Bulls’ present with Rajon Rondo and their murky feature is worth a read.

Sean joined The Athletic Chicago before this season began to follow the Bulls beat and he also wrote a piece on Rondo recently. His source with knowledge of the meeting between Rondo and the front office pairing of Gar Forman and John Paxson this past weekend said that Rondo will remain a Bull, but only if he remains a team player.

Sean also did a podcast on Sunday with Cody Westerlund of CBS Chicago’s 670 The Score on the future of Rondo in Chicago and more. It’s worth the 30 minutes or so.

Jason analyzed the Rondo situation over at SB Nation’s Blog a Bull from the beginning and gave his thoughts on what he thinks the Bulls should do with Rondo and the roster moving into the future.

Apologies for the cheap plug, but I took on the Bulls being stuck in the middle of the NBA’s road with their summer signings and the real lack of athleticism.

If you’re not signed up for Tom’s “Good Morning It’s Basketball” daily newsletter, you need to change that right after you read his thoughts on the Bulls’ incompetent front office.

Drew took to his post at Bulls Confidential in the ChicagoNow community to try and find possible trade partners for moving Rondo. (Spoiler: One of the teams is Dwyane Wade’s former team.)

Or, the Bulls could just waive him outright.

Tyler took a bit of a different apporach than many others (including myself) and addressed the lack of creativity coming from Fred Hoiberg and the Bulls offense. I personally enjoyed this piece because he showed a great way to get Doug McDermott more involved in the horrendously-bad Bulls offense.

