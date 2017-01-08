Chicago Bulls Trade Target: Stephen Zimmerman

If the Chicago Bulls can’t poach Larry Nance Jr. from the Lakers in exchange for Taj Gibson, they can target another underrated big: Stephen Zimmerman of the Orlando Magic.

Moving an expiring contract for older players is always a smart move if one can get a steal or an underrated player in another team’s roster, waiting in the wings to break out. In the summer, the Bulls picked up a player like that in Spencer Dinwiddie, who performed spectacularly in the Las Vegas Summer League.

The first steal for Gibson if they can make a deal would be Larry Nance Jr. – whom the Bulls already played twice to get a feel of his game.

The next best big the Bulls can get for Taj is Orlando Magic rookie forward-center, Stephen Zimmerman.

What Zimmerman has going for him is his length: a 7-foot tall forward with a 7-foot-3-inch wing span and a high basketball IQ. He performed well in the Orlando game against the Hornets, scoring six points on 3-for-3 shooting in less than six minutes. And when placed in the D-League to get some games under his belt, Zimmerman scored 24 points and grabbed 24 rebounds for the Orlando Bayhawks.

[embedded content]

He’s almost as good as Chicago Bulls Summer League forward Jack Cooley, who at 6-foot-9 hauled in 29 rebounds in one D-League game last year. By the way, Jack Cooley shot 28-for-28 over three consecutive games in the Champions League of Basketball in Germany last November as you can see in the video below:

[embedded content]

Included in the Stephen Zimmerman trade, to match salaries, is 3-point deadshot guard Jodie Meeks, who also has an expiring contract. Meeks can be useful as that corner 3 guy the Bulls need. But the real steal of this deal is Stephen Zimmerman.

Think about how the Bulls could sync with both players in a passing game with pace-and-space and forget about stats matching with Taj Gibson. If Zimmerman pans out as a big guy the Bulls can count on to move the ball around and make quick baskets himself, Gar Forman and John Paxson might have a future star who is currently so under the radar that casual sports fans might ridicule him since his big numbers come against D-League competition.

