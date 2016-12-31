Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Outlook: Pressure is mounting in Chicago

The Chicago Bulls are coming off a tough loss in Indianapolis yesterday to the Pacers, let’s take a look at tonight’s matchup at the United Center with the visiting Milwaukee Bucks.

To say the Bulls’ season has been nothing short of a roller coaster ride would be an understatement. However, going into play today, Chicago is sitting at the bottom of the playoff race at 8th overall in the East.

Traditionally, the Bucks’ length has given the Bulls fits on both ends of the floor. In their last matchup just two weeks back, Milwaukee held Chicago to a season-low 32 second-half points. No that isn’t a typo, 32 points. The Bulls scored a measly 15 points in the third quarter, 17 in the fourth quarter and finished the contest with 69 points on 30 percent shooting from the field. Woof.

But the Bulls are coming into today with even more questions than answers, one being who will be their point guard moving forward. Head Coach Fred Hoiberg did not play current starting point guard Rajon Rondo a single second during the second half of last night’s loss to the Indiana Pacers. In fact, backup guard Michael Carter-Williams took a bulk of the time at point guard, scoring 12 points and pulling down eight rebounds in 27 minutes. Controversy is nothing new to Rondo’s career, but seeing it actually start to unfold in December is sooner than we all thought.

Hoiberg wants the ball pushed, and the younger Carter-Williams is doing just that. Maybe Hoiberg is giving Rondo the “Nikola Mirotic treatment” and taking him out of the rotation for a few games. Rondo’s glaring faults have been a lack of shooting and slowing the offense down. Not to mention his lack of on-the-ball-defense and ambition to win defensively. There’s no doubt his court vision is a plus, but in this offense, it just does not work. Is that Rondo’s fault? No.

Chicago’s front office knew what they were getting when they signed the 10-year veteran guard. And quite frankly, how often can you teach an old dog new tricks? What’s disappointing is they knew the scouting reports on him, and knew what kind of coach they have in place, but still rolled the dice.

Head to Head

Speaking of problems for this Bulls team, as of late, these Bucks haven’t been too kind to Chicago.

In case you missed it, the Bulls and Bucks recently played a back-to-back December 15th and 16th which resulted in a weekend to truly forget. The Bulls were outscored a combined 203-166 in the two combined match-ups, and simply looked frustrated.

The latest contest in Chicago, Bucks point-forward Giannis Antetokounmpo played a stellar game and fooled around with a triple-double (just three rebounds shy) scoring 22 points on 8-for-13 shooting (2-3 from 3pt), 11 assists, seven rebounds and a plus-29 efficiency. To rub more salt in the wound, Greg Monroe came off the bench, and in 23 minutes, had a double-double.

At this point of the year, it’s obvious Bulls’ fans are a little jealous of what kind of roster (or Monster) the Bucks are creating. They’re simply fun to watch. With one of the youngest teams in the league and a nucleus of long, explosive talent, Milwaukee sure has a lot to be proud of.

The Bucks lead the regular season series thus far against the Bulls 2-0. They have outplayed Chicago, the tides have turned, and that’s just not something we’re used to seeing from our neighbors 90 minutes north.

Young Bucks, Who Will Start?

The question remains, how does Chicago stop the young duo of Jabari Parker and “the Greek Freak” Antetokounmpo? For the Bulls to have a chance, slowing down one of them is imminent. Jimmy Butler can’t guard both men, and after Jimmy, good luck with what you got defensively.

Speaking of Jabari, he’s averaging a career high 20.3 points per game and pulling down nearly 6 rebounds a night. Pair that with the budding star Antetokounmpo and you truly have a two-headed monster to deal with. Giannis has been spectacular this season, averaging nearly a triple-double nightly at 23.4 ppg, nine rebounds and six assists. Wow.

The Bucks have also been happy with rookie Malcom Brogdon, who earned his first NBA start Friday night. The 6’5 point guard has been exceptional in a complementary role off the bench in December, averaging 8.6 points (on nearly 52 percent shooting) four assists and two rebounds a game.

Projected Bucks starters:

Malcom Brogdon, Tony Snell, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jabari Parker and John Henson

Projected Bulls starters:

Rajon Rondo, Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler, Taj Gibson and Robin Lopez.

I left Rondo in the starting spot for now, no official word on who Hoiberg will go with yet. I wouldn’t be shocked to see Michael Carter-Williams get the nod, as Rondo seems to be falling out of Hoiberg’s liking.

Hoiberg said it’s undecided who starts at PG vs. Bucks. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) December 30, 2016

The Bulls are going to need a strong start from this unit, who have been a notoriously slow-starting group to get going in games. The Bucks have jumped out to early leads in previous match-ups, that can’t happen for the Bulls to win tonight.

Predictions

Milwaukee is just too long, and too odd of a matchup for Chicago to keep up with. Jimmy can only do so much defensively, and for that I feel at odds in this game.

It will be interesting to follow what kind of role Rondo has with this team going forward and how many minutes he gets tonight amidst all of Hoiberg’s “hot seat media drama.” Fred is playing for his job, I fully expect him to play his fastest, most up-tempo lineup more and more.

In order for the Bulls to get any sort of rhythm offensively, it’s imperative Butler and Wade score a lot. But that isn’t enough, players like Nikola Mirotic and Doug McDermott absolutely must contribute. If the Bulls can get out in transition, get easy buckets, and move the ball offensively they have a chance.

But as you know, it’s New Year’s Eve and there’s more buzz in the city than a cold and dreary, late December Chicago game. Coming off a tough road loss to the Pacers last night doesn’t exactly help any either.

My best estimate for tonight, the Bulls will lose at home but won’t get blown out like they have been lately by these Bucks.100-94 Milwaukee wins. Giannis has a triple-double and the Bucks get back to Milwaukee before the ball drops. Gotta love those 90-minute treks home.

Happy New Year, Bulls fans!

