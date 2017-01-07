Chicago Cubs: Baseball is just over a month away

With the Chicago Cubs winning the World Series, it’s made the offseason shorter than usual. The Cubs announced Spring Training reporting dates, and they’re just around the corner.

I must admit, I’m still basking in the Chicago Cubs World Series victory. I’ve watched the MLB film about 10 times now. I still get the chills. The heartache is there when Rajai Davis hits the game-tying home run, too. Seriously, I know how this ends and it still stirs the same emotions I felt that night. But now, the Cubs have released Spring Training dates, and the wait won’t be much longer for the return of Cubs baseball.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14–yes, Valentine’s Day–pitchers and catcher will report to Mesa to begin their work, with their first workout coming on the following day. Position players will be right behind them, reporting on Feb. 17 with their first workout on Feb. 18. They’ll get a week’s worth of work before opening up against Athletics at Sloan Park and the San Francisco Giants at Scottsdale Stadium on Feb. 25 in split-squad action.

There are still a few questions left to be answered by the Cubs front office before the season starts. Will they go with Mike Montgomery in the final rotation spot? Or is Tyson Ross still a possibility for the Cubs? Travis Wood is still on the market as they look to finalize what the bullpen will be. He’s been a solid reliever for the Cubs but could look to latch on to a team that needs him as a potential starter.

Fewer questions in the field

As far as positional players go, the Cubs look relatively set. There are questions to which players will round out the outfield spots, but the choices should come from players they already have in-house. Kyle Schwarber will return, offsetting the loss numbers wise of Dexter Fowler. Jason Heyward has been in Mesa since the season ended revamping his game in hopes of turning things around in season two of an eight-year deal.

If there was any belief that winning the World Series would dampen a fans anticipation for “next year”, you can throw that out the window. “Wait till next year” still applies for Cubs’ fans. But now they can say it with a smile as the Cubs will be the defending champs when they 2017 open up the season in St. Louis.

