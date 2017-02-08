Chicago Cubs: Here are few hype videos to watch ahead of Spring Training

There is no denying the fact that the Chicago Cubs have the greatest fans in sports. After 108-years of misery, our lovable heroes from the North Side made our World Series dreams come true.

Fellow Chicago Cubs’ fans, we are a week away from our World Series champions getting back to work. In fact, several veterans have already made it out to Mesa, Arizona as they prepare for another successful season.

Last year was filled with more highs than lows. First, the Cubs cruised through the month of April, securing first place while never looking back. Despite Kyle Schwarber‘s serious knee injury against the Diamondbacks, nothing was stopping this club.

Not even a horrific stretch in which the Cubs struggled to string together a winning streak. However, the second half of the year provided a fresh of breath air, allowing them to clinch a division title.

Something they haven’t done since 2008. You know, back when the Los Angeles Dodgers swept them in the LDS. I remember being in Las Vegas around that time, watching the games on TBS from my hotel room.

So much has happened between 2008 up until last year. Chicago Cubs’ President Theo Epstein left the Red Sox in hopes of ending another course and other pieces began to fall into place. Mainly, Anthony Rizzo.

All-Star Cast

Rizzo was acquired by the Cubs from San Diego in a four-player trade which included pitcher Andrew Cashner. Since arriving in Chicago, Rizzo has wowed crowds with monster home runs and defensive web gems, all leading up to the World Series.

And you can’t forget his cast of young stars to back him up. Guys such as Kris Bryant, Willson Contreras, Javier Baez, Kyle Hendricks, Schwarber, and Addison Russell just to name a few. There are so many to name yet a few remain down on the farm.

It’s funny to think that the men listed above are World Series champions at such a young age. What was once a dream became a reality back on November 2nd in Game 7 of the World Series.

Now, it’s time for a fresh start. Aside from the Cubs Convention, fans from all over the world have consistently provided us with hype videos during either the regular, post, and offseason. Honestly, a few of them have made this grown man cry.

Tonight, I’m going to share three that I have found that will surely get you excited for the 2017 campaign.

First up, Wrigleyville Zoo:

[embedded content]

Second, Reid Plinske:

[embedded content]

Last but not least, WEDIDNOTSUCK98:

[embedded content]

