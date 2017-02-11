Chicago Cubs News: Arrieta set for a decline?; Prospect DJ Wilson

The Chicago Cubs’ Jake Arrieta is poised to sign a big free agent deal following this season. Matching the 2015 Cy Young season was going to be difficult, but he still posted a strong 2016 campaign. But is he set to decline this year?

Chicago Cubs’ starter Jake Arrieta was a pitcher with a strong repertoire, but couldn’t seem to put it together in Baltimore. But after arriving in Chicago, Chris Bosio and the Cubs staff have turned him into one of the hottest pitchers that will hit the free agent market after the 2017 season. Should we expect him to have a top tier season on the mound again? Or will we see a drop in performance from Jake? The metrics might be showing us why we should.

Cubs’ prospect D.J. Wilson is getting noticed more with some of the big names on the farm out of the way. With many being traded–or now in Chicago–there’s less blocking the top of the rankings for him. Can Wilson use his speed to continue to rise through the Cubs pipeline?

Detroit Tigers’ owner Mike Ilitch passed away at the age of 87 on Friday. Ilitch was also the owner of the Detroit Red Wings which he purchased in 1982. After taking a Tigers team mired in mediocrity, he turned them into a two-time AL Champion and very much helped save the franchise. His efforts went beyond baseball, as he helped to revitalize a once struggling Detroit.

These and other stories you might have missed:

‘Is a decline imminent from Arrieta in 2017?’ – Cubbies Crib

‘Cubs’ Wilson putting it all together’ – Cubbies Crib

‘Tigers owner Mime Ilitch dies at 87’ – MLB.com

‘Baseball’s most interesting non-invites’ – ESPN

#Cubs on Twitter

A former scout has told me the #Cubs view newly acquired RHP Alec Mills as “Similar to Kyle Hendricks but a little faster” — Sean Sears (@sean_sears6) February 10, 2017

Be sure to check back here at for more Cubs news throughout the day. And be sure to follow us on Twitter @CubbiesCrib and like our Facebook page!

More from Cubbies Crib

This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!