Baseball America released its Top 100 prospects and the Chicago Cubs had four of them. The farm system may be a bit depleted, but there are still quality prospects throughout.

Baseball America released its annual Top 100 prospect list recently. The Chicago Cubs have been a consistent fixture at the top of that list, although now things are thinning out a bit. But Cubs’ fans will take winning over a top farm system. The Cubs landed four of the top 100, including their top prospect in Eloy Jimenez at No. 14. Be sure to check out the rest of the Cubs that made the list.

For all intents and purposes, John Lackey had a strong year for the Cubs. But many saw his year as a struggle and the rise of Kyle Hendricks seem to magnify that. But Lackey is still a key player for this Cubs staff with his experience and ability to eat innings. He may no longer be a No. 3, but the Cubs will need him to be reliable with questions at the back-end of the rotation.

With those questions surrounding the back-end of the rotation, the Cubs bullpen will be another issue of importance. Many of the faces will be the same, and the Cubs will have plenty of options to replace the ones they’ve lost. It was an underrated group last season, but in the playoffs, it seemed it was the Aroldis Chapman show each game. How will this year’s bullpen stack up?

