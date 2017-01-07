Chicago Cubs News: Longtime scout Stan Zielinski passes away

The Chicago Cubs lost a member of their family as longtime scout Stan Zielinski passed away unexpectedly. He discovered Kyle Schwarber and was named the Cubs Scout of the Year in 2015.

The Chicago Cubs have thousands of people underneath the surface that help make this organization go. You won’t see their names in the news, and sometimes they come and go without anyone knowing. But the passing of Stan Zielinski was one felt through the entire system. Kyle Schwarber was his most notable find, but Zielinski had his thumb on much more through the years. His passing is just a reminder of how many others are a part of the success beyond the players and front office.

Baseball America released its top 10 prospects for the Cubs and it’s still an impressive group. After shuttling a train full of players to the big leagues the Cubs still have some top tier talent in the system. Led by Eloy Jimenez, Ian Happ and Albert Almora (likely to be on the MLB Opening Day roster). The Cubs ability to identify and develop talent is what has set them apart, and has many using the word “dynasty” on this team’s potential.

Jason Hammel was an integral part of the Cubs success over the past two years. While he struggled with consistency issues, he was still a solid backend of the rotation starter that fared very well. But those struggles last season saw his role become reduced, and then non-existent in the playoffs. His age and contract option had more to do with the Cubs decision to move on from Hammel, as they look to find a younger arm to lock into the rotation.

Hall of Fame #Redsox scout Gary Hughes on the passing of #Cubs scout Stan Zielinski: ‘Stan was one of the very best in the business ever.’ — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 6, 2017

