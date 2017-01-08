Chicago Cubs News: Spring Training dates announced; More player reviews

As we finish up our player reviews for 2016, the Chicago Cubs have announced their Spring Training report dates. It’s like we have Cubs baseball all year round.

On Friday, the Chicago Cubs released the reporting dates for 2017 Spring Training. Pitchers and catchers will report on Feb. 14, while position players will do the same just a few days later on Feb. 17. With the World Series win, the celebration that seemingly won’t stop, we’ve gotten to enjoy Cubs baseball for a full calendar year. With the way the Bears season went, I don’t think too many are upset with that.

Without question, Jason Heyward had one of the worst offensive seasons of his career. While he still won another Gold Glove, it was a disappointing year for him. So when the celebration and parade were over, Heyward packed up and moved out to Mesa, Az. to get to work on fixing what went wrong last year. The swing will be different, and so will his attitude. The Cubs might not yet have seen the player they paid $184 million for.

When the Cubs traded Starlin Castro to make room for Ben Zobrist, I don’t think they could have imagined how well that would have worked out. After beginning the year as the starting second baseman, the emergence of Javier Baez forced Zobrist back to his “super utility” role. His response to that was a magnificent season–culminating with a clutch double in Game 7 to help the Cubs to their first World Series title in 108 years and a World Series MVP.

