55 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Chicago gang trial jury reaches verdicts

Chicago gang trial jury reaches verdicts

By FOX News -
29

CHICAGO –  Jurors have reached verdicts in a major Chicago federal trial of six Hobos street gang members.

Federal court spokeswoman Julie Hodek said the verdicts would be announced at 3 p.m. local time.

The verdicts followed a three-month trial of accused Hobos boss Gregory “Bowlegs” Chester, hitman Paris Poe and four others on charges of a racketeering conspiracy that included nine murders.

It comes at the end of a particularly bloody year in Chicago, where police blame gang rivalries for most of the 762 homicides. That’s the most homicides in two decades.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB