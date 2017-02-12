Chicago sports figures celebrate Chance the Rapper winning his first Grammy

Rapper Chance the Rapper won his first Grammy award for best new artist shortly added another for his rap performance of “No Problem” with 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne.

Athletes took to Twitter to congratulate Chance the Rapper and share their excitement:

The 23-year-old rapper from Chicago was nominated for seven Grammy’s.

