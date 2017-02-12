Chicago sports figures celebrate Chance the Rapper winning his first Grammy

Rapper Chance the Rapper won his first Grammy award for best new artist shortly added another for his rap performance of “No Problem” with 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne.

Athletes took to Twitter to congratulate Chance the Rapper and share their excitement:

LIL CHANO — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) February 13, 2017

Happy for my brother @chancetherapper on the Grammy!!! Way to rep the city fam! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 13, 2017

Congrats to Chicago’s own @chancetherapper on his first Grammy! Keep changing the game! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/xEELELG2VG — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) February 13, 2017

The 23-year-old rapper from Chicago was nominated for seven Grammy’s.

This article originally appeared on