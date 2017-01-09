13.5 F
Chicagoans offer to trade TVs, 'Hamilton' tickets for entry into President Obama's final speech

While President Obama rubbed elbows with Sarah Jessica Parker, George and Amal Clooney, Meryl Streep and Lena Dunham at a star-studded White House farewell party, Chicagoans braved the freezing cold to wait hours for free tickets to Obama’s farewell speech.

More than 7,000 people waited in a line snaking through the city’s convention center for only 800 tickets. Residents were allowed to line up at 6 am Saturday and by 6:30 a.m, getting into the queue was pointless.

But of course, tickets soon popped up on secondary markets.

If you’re willing to shell out the cash, tickets can be had for around $2,000 (with some better views going for $3,500). And Chicagoans had some interesting proposals for people who had managed to snag the tickets.

