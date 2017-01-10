Chief: Handcuffed man talked suicide before shooting himself

Authorities say a Central Texas man who pulled a handgun from his waistband while handcuffed in the back of a patrol car talked about suicide before fatally shooting himself.

Austin interim police Chief Brian Manley said Tuesday that 19-year-old Zachary Khabir Anam discussed suicide as officer Iven Wall drove him to jail.

Manley says Wall told Anam, who was suspected of shoplifting and carrying a controlled substance, that counseling would be available for him at the jail but Anam responded he wasn’t sure he could wait that long.

Police say Anam pulled the gun and shot himself Sunday after a brief standoff.

Manley says an investigation continues into whether Wall searched Anam.

Wall and officer John Ricker, who drove a patrol car that was following Wall, are on administrative leave.