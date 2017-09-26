Chief: Officers shoot man holding woman at gunpoint

Authorities say police officers in North Carolina shot a man who briefly held a woman at gunpoint after she was able to slip out of his grasp.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said officers responding to a home invasion call about 10 p.m. Monday shot the man several times after the woman escaped because they felt he was an imminent threat.

Putney says the man was taken to the hospital and his condition was not known.

The chief says at least two officers fired at the man. The names and races of the officer and the man shot were not released.

Putney said at a news conference the officers and the woman were not seriously injured.

The officers have been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.