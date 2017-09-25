Chiefs already have more 50-yard-plus plays than in all of 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs have ripped off so many big plays during a 3-0 start this season that the latest, a 69-yard touchdown run by Kareem Hunt against the Chargers on Sunday, wasn’t even supposed to happen.

Hunt was reminded in the huddle that he needed only to pick up a first down to allow Kansas City to run out the clock. So when the record-setting rookie took the handoff, dodged to his left and hit daylight, coach Andy Reid wanted him to go down and eliminate any risk of a fluke turnover.

Instead, Hunt outran the defense for a touchdown to cap a 24-10 victory in style.

“You’d like him to go down and that’s a tough thing to do,” Reid said. “Game over at that point if you get a first down. He kept running, and he’s young and he’ll learn that. That’s a tough thing to ask.”

It’s almost as if the Chiefs’ offense can’t help but reel off big plays.

Reid and his much-maligned quarterback, Alex Smith, have earned a reputation for running a dink-and-dunk system the past few years. Short pass plays and conservative runs have been the norm.

But the drafting of speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill last year and Hunt this year have transformed the offense, giving it a pair of big-play threats that have been absent for so long. Already those two have provided five plays of at least 50 yards this season, more than the Chiefs had all of last season.

“This is a big thing in this league,” Reid said of the big plays, pointing out how hard it has become to slowly drive downfield. “That’s a tough thing to do for an opponent.”

Far easier to get big chunks of yards in a single play.

The Chiefs had two of the four biggest plays from scrimmage in the entire league heading into Monday night’s game between the Cowboys and Cardinals. They both occurred in a 42-27, season-opening victory over New England, a 78-yard touchdown pass to Hunt and a 75-yard scoring strike to Hill that seemed to have set the tone for the way the Kansas City offense has been humming through three games.

When you throw in Hunt’s latest touchdown run, which made him the first rookie since 1981 with six or more scores through the first three weeks, the Chiefs have three of the 10 longest plays from scrimmage.

“He’s at a spot right now where he’s catching a lot of footballs, he runs with power, mentally he knows where he’s at, he’s able to block for us. So right now he’s doing everything that we’re asking him to do,” Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said. “Now, not to say that Kareem doesn’t have weaknesses because we all have weaknesses, but so far what we’ve asked him to do, he’s doing it all pretty well.”

That may be the biggest understatement this week.

