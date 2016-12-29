Chiefs, Broncos favored in Week 17 games

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos are both favored in their Week 17 matchups within the AFC West.

Kansas City needs to win on Sunday and get a Broncos victory over the Raiders in Mile High to give the Chiefs the Western Division crown and a No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs. If you want some good news (and of course you do, who doesn’t?), Kansas City and Denver are both favored by Vegas.

The Chiefs are laying 5.5 points on the road, suggesting they would be a 12-point favorite if the game were played at Arrowhead. The Broncos are only favored by a single point at home, which says Vegas believes Oakland is the better/more desperate team.

Should the Chiefs find a way to win on Sunday against a San Diego team playing for nothing, they would be 12-4, giving them their best record since going 13-3 in 2003. Meanwhile, Denver is playing for nothing but pride and a winning record, as it sits at 8-7. Hopefully the Broncos decide to play football this weekend, although it’s already been announced that quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch are going to play.

What do you think, Addicts? Who wins in these two contests on Sunday?

