Chiefs can make valuable impact in free agency

The Chiefs have to look hard at free agency and see what benefits they can reap. They have an opportunity to improve the roster.

They’re too obvious players that are key in their positions, that the Chiefs can try to retain. But as free agency approaches it appears more likely that it is an Eric Berry or Dontari Poe scenario, rather than a Berry and Poe option.

The cost of both may be insurmountable for John Dorsey this offseason. As we look at their performance on the field as well as what they both bring to their position groups, the correct approach is becoming clear.

At this point, it has become a very clear priority in my mind to get value in whatever the team does this offseason. As much as Dontari Poe has made an impression on Kansas City and has been valuable on the field, getting value from Poe on his next contract will be extremely difficult.

Dontari Poe had some of the pressure taken off of him with the emergence of Chris Jones. Despite that fact, Poe’s play on the field slipped a bit. Unfortunately, scoring touchdowns does not make up for that fact. There is legitimate concern about Poe’s long-term health and longevity. That’s something the franchise has to take into account and it may be the final factor how much maneuvering they’re willing to do to try and retain him.

Eric Berry, on the other hand, played arguably the best season of his career. Berry’s leadership role in the Chiefs’ locker room is clear. Losing his voice would be a large setback emphasized more dramatically by the injury to Derrick Johnson. Berry has stated openly he wishes to finish his career in Kansas City and the team should take him at his word. If a cap-friendly contract and bonus structure can be reached, Eric Berry will be the ace of this year’s NFL free agency.

A large chunk of cap space will be achieved by the release of Nick Foles. Without a Poe contract and looking at the departure of Foles, it leaves the Chiefs with a small but meaningful budget to work with in free agency. The key for John Dorsey will be getting value in free agency. There are a couple of players that can get that accomplished.

On the Locked on Chiefs podcast today, we review the line needs with Seth Keysor. Here’s the show.

Go big on the big men

One of the best positions to get bang for your buck is along the offensive line. Offensive guards, in particular, can be had at relatively low cap hits. If the Chiefs could find an experienced guard in free agency they could avoid the lag time of moving an athletic college tackle inside to guard. There are few options likely to hit the market. Luckily both the top two free agent guards happened to play on the right side.

Kevin Zeitler has played well for the Cincinnati Bengals. Pro Football Focus wish him as the number to Right Guard in the NFL in 2016. He also made their All-Pro list for the second team. Zeitler has been a top-10 guard for three years running according to PFF. He played the 2016 season on his fifth-year option, earning an $8 million salary. Is tenacity as a blocker is highly coveted and will earn him likely the biggest contract for guards in free agency. However, it would be a plug-and-play starter at right guard.

Larry Warford is apparently not interested in negotiating a discounted contract with his current team. Coming off a very good season in Detroit in 2016. Warford’s 2015 season was marred by injuries including a concussion and a high-ankle sprain. That will likely keep Warford from earning top dollar in free agency and make him a bit more affordable. In Kansas City, he would be an immediate upgrade at right guard and let Laurant Duvernay-Tardif play the utility backup role.

There are other options that have a balance of youth and experience, but all of them represent a much bigger risk. the team could sign an older veteran to a one-year deal as well. T.J. Lang and Ron Leary would be options in that case.

In the end, if the Chiefs want to make a splash along the offensive line in free agency, one of these top two players, Zeitler or Warford, will do the trick.

More from Arrowhead Addict

This article originally appeared on