Chiefs coach Andy Reid signs contact extension

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Andy Reid has signed a contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Reid, 59, was entering the final year of a five-year deal. The terms of the extension were not announced Thursday.

Reid has a 43-21 record and three playoff appearances in four years with the Chiefs, who won the AFC West last season. He is entering his 19th season as an NFL head coach, the first 14 with Philadelphia. He has a regular-season record of 173-114 and has won 184 games including the playoffs, the second-most victories among active NFL coaches behind Bill Belichick.

With the Eagles, Reid reached one Super Bowl, losing to New England.

