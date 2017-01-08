Chiefs deny 49ers interview with Chris Ballard for GM position

The San Francisco 49ers were reportedly very high on the Chiefs’ director of player personnel, Chris Ballard for their vacant GM position. The Chiefs, however, did not allow the 49ers a chance to interview Ballard for the job.

The NFL allows teams to block other franchises from interviewing front office employees until their season is over — i.e. until they lose in the playoffs. This differs from rules regarding coaching positions. (Who would have guessed the NFL has confusing rules?)

Nevertheless, the rules are the rules and San Francisco will not be able to talk with Ballard until the Chiefs season comes to a close. That could be next week. Then again, it could be after the Super Bowl.

York has tried to stress that he is not in a rush with this hiring process. Nevertheless, York will have interviewed plenty of candidates by the time Ballard is available and may have made up his mind on who to hire by then.

