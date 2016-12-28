Chiefs injuries: Justin Houston, Spencer Ware not practicing

The Kansas City Chiefs are on the practice field for the first time this week, and they are missing a pair of stars in Spencer ware and Justin Houston.

While this probably isn’t coming as a shock to anybody, the Chiefs are not getting any participation from a pair of stars on Wednesday afternoon. Reports are out, and the word is that neither outside linebacker Justin Houston and running back Spencer Ware are both sitting on the sidelines with injuries.

Houston is trying to get his surgically repaired knee to calm down. He’s had swelling in recent weeks, something that kept him out of Kansas City’s Christmas night win over the Denver Broncos. In that game, Ware took a hard shot in the second half and did not return, although head coach Andy Reid said sitting him out was a precaution. Ware was scheduled to have an MRI yesterday on his ribs, with the results unknown.

Justin Houston, Phillip Gaines, & Spencer Ware are not practicing today for the #Chiefs. — 610 Sports Radio- KC (@610SportsKC) December 28, 2016

Th Chiefs are also missing the services of cornerback Phillip Gaines, who has been in and out of the lineup all year with a balky knee. At this point, Gaines seems to be a long-term injury and with the emergence of Terrance Mitchell, it’s unlikely he gets his starting spot back in 2016 anyway.

