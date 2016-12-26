Chiefs send champs home with emphasis

The Kansas City Chiefs won and the Denver Broncos lost. The Chiefs are going to the playoffs and the Broncos are not. Love it.

As much as last week stunk, this was absolutely beautiful. Kansas City crushed the Broncos 33-10 on Christmas night, putting Denver into submission until 2017. For the Chiefs, they are now 11-4 and headed into the final week of the regular season with a chance to win the AFC West.

This was a complete game. Eric Berry was a force on defense, ending the game with an interception. Alex Smith was on point sans one interception, throwing for 244 yards and a touchdown. Travis Kelce was the main source of yardage, going for 11 catches and 160 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown.

On the ground, Tyreek Hill ran for 95 yards, including a 70-yard score. Spencer Ware added 62 yards on 4.8 yards per carry. However, it was one play that stole the show.

After Denver called a timeout trailing 27-10, Andy Reid called a play for Dontari Poe to line up in the wildcat. Poe faked running the ball and threw a lob to Demetrius Harris, who came down with the final points. It was an incredible moment for the 346-pound nose tackle.

The Chiefs have now clinched a playoff berth. If Kansas City wins on Sunday over the Chargers, it will be a No. 5 seed at the worst. Should the Raiders lose at Denver, the Chiefs would vault into the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye.

