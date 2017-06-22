Chiefs sign Andy Reid to contract extension

The Kansas City Chiefs have undergone a dramatic turnaround during Andy Reid’s first four years as head coach, and the organization rewarded him for his work Thursday, signing him to an extension.

“We’ve made quite a bit of progress over the last four seasons, but we are not done yet,” Reid said, via the team’s website. “We are going to continue to work towards our ultimate goal of winning championships.”

Terms of the deal were not released.

The Chiefs hired Reid after they posted a 2-14 record in 2012. Reid made an immediate impact on the organization, which went 11-5 in his first year at the helm.

The 59-year-old head coach joined the Chiefs after spending 14 years as the Eagles head coach, guiding them to the NFC title game four consecutive years.

The Chiefs have reached the playoffs three of Reid’s first four years as head coach and are coming off a 12-4 mark.