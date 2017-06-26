Child shot by 7-year-old boy on Missouri playground

A young child is recovering in the hospital after another child shot them Sunday evening.

Police said that a child, under the age of 10, was shot at a playground near 23rd and Wheeling Avenue around 7 p.m.

Sgt. Kari Thompson with KCPD said the child’s injuries were considered life-threatening.

A source told Fox 4’s Kathy Quinn the child underwent surgery and is in critical condition as of Monday morning.

It is unclear how the seven-year-old boy who allegedly fired the shot obtained a gun, but police say it’s disturbing.

“If this doesn’t help you understand the importance of placing your gun either in a safe, or placing a gun lock on your gun, then we don’t know what will do it,” Thompson said. “We have had several instances of children in the past couple of years that have been shot by other juveniles just playing with guns. Guns that were not maintained. Guns that parents and/or guardians just left out without supervision.”

The seven-year-old boy and his mother were interviewed by investigators. Police also spoke with witnesses on the scene to try and get a clearer picture of what happened.

