President Michelle Bachelet is asking forgiveness of Chile’s largest indigenous group for what she says are “errors and horrors” committed by the state throughout history.

Bachelet on Friday also announced plans to provide more resources to the Mapuche Indians, including financing for infrastructure projects.

Bachelet said that she will send a bill to Congress that seeks to create a ministry for the indigenous peoples.

The Mapuche resisted the Spanish conquest for 300 years and their desire for autonomy remains strong.

Most of Chile’s 700,000 Mapuche live in poverty in a southern that they claim as their usurped land.

A radical faction of the Mapuche have occupied and burned forestry farms and lumber trucks to demand the return of ancestral territories.

But police have also been accused of violent abuses.