Residents of the community of Pumanque south of the Chilean capital have lost most of their belongings and their livelihood to some of the worst wildfires in their country’s history.

The flames have destroyed more than 100,000 hectares of forest and forced the government to seek international aid.

Lambs suffered broken legs trying to escape from the flames and burned horses neighed in the charred remains of Tarcila Becerra’s home in Pumanque, located some 130 miles (215 kilometers) south of Santiago. Its residents have struggled to contain the fast-spreading fires.

The Public Works ministry said Monday that machinery will be sent to the area to bury the hundreds of animals that died in the wave of fires that have been stoked by a prolonged drought and high temperatures.