China 'closely following' Trump comments on nuclear policy

China says countries with the largest nuclear arsenals should take the lead in disarmament, after President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin said they wanted to strengthen their nations’ nuclear capabilities.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Friday at a regular briefing that Beijing is paying close attention to what nuclear weapons policy Trump’s administration would follow.

Hua says China advocates a ban on and destruction of nuclear weapons, and that “the countries that have the largest nuclear arsenals should bear special responsibility for nuclear disarmament.”

The U.S. and Russia hold the majority of the world’s nuclear weapons.

Trump tweeted Thursday: “The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes.”