China 1Q GDP Growth Picks Up to a Better Than Expected 6.9%

By news@wgmd.com -
32

China’s economy grew 6.9 percent in the first quarter of 2017 from a year earlier, slightly faster than market expectations, as higher government spending and a frenzied property market fueled a construction boom.

Continue Reading Below

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the world’s second-largest economy to have expanded by a steady 6.8 percent in the quarter, the same pace as in the fourth quarter of 2016.

On a sequential basis, the economy grew 1.3 percent in January-March from the previous quarter, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

Analysts had expected quarterly growth of 1.6 percent, dipping slightly from 1.7 percent in the prior quarter.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR