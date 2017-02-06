China ex-deputy intelligence chief graft probe proceeding

Prosecutors are proceeding with a corruption investigation into a former Chinese deputy intelligence chief.

The supreme state prosecutor’s office said Monday that Ma Jian, a former vice minister of state security, has been placed under “compulsory measures.”

The term can refer to arrest, detention, bail pending trial or house arrest. The proceedings in such investigations are shrouded in secrecy.

Prosecutors say Ma is suspected of having taken bribes in return for favors and abusing his position to help his relatives’ businesses. He’s also accused of interfering with law enforcement and judicial activities, secreting away money and property relating to his case, and arranging for exit permits for his family members.

He was expelled from the ruling Communist Party in December, placing him in line for prosecution and almost certain conviction.