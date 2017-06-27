China premier: Beijing can control financial risks

China’s top economic official, Premier Li Keqiang, has tried to quell concern about rising debt, saying Beijing can control financial risks and hit this year’s development targets.

Speaking Tuesday at an economic conference, Li gave a ringing endorsement of free trade and said China will stick to its commitments to fight climate change.

Li tried to dispel concern about rising Chinese debt levels that prompted the Moody’s rating agency to cut Beijing’s credit rating last month.

The premier acknowledged there are “some risks” in the financial system but said they are “generally under control.” He said Beijing can “uphold the bottom line of no systemic financial risks.”

Li said the government is “fully capable” of hitting its economic development targets.