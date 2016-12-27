51.3 F
China sends 9 villagers to prison after land protests

By FOX News -
BEIJING –  Chinese authorities have handed down prison sentences to nine residents of a fishing village that received international attention for its demonstrations against land seizures.

State media reported that the nine villagers in Wukan were given sentences ranging from two to 10 years in prison for offenses including disturbing public order.

Wukan was the site in 2011 of a rare victory for protesters against the ruling Communist Party, which allowed an election for the local party leader. The winner of that election was Lin Zuluan, a former protester.

Lin was detained earlier this year on corruption charges, sparking a new round of protests. His supporters held rallies for more than 80 days after his detention, which ended in a violent police crackdown and the arrest of more than a dozen protesters.

