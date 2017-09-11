An industry group says China’s auto sales rose 4.1 percent in August from the same month a year earlier, driven by strong demand for SUVs.

Continue Reading Below

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said Monday drivers bought almost 1.9 million SUVs, sedans and minivans in the world’s biggest market by number of vehicles sold. Total vehicle sales, including trucks and buses, rose 5.3 percent to almost 2.2 million.

SUV sales rose 17.7 percent to 774,000.

The association said auto sales so far this year total 14.8 million, up 2.2 percent from a year earlier.